Andre Ayew’s incredible overhead kick has earned him a nomination for the French Ligue 1 Goal of The Season award.

The 33-year-old striker netted the memorable goal against Lorient during a thrilling 3-3 draw in February.

Ayew not only scored two goals in that match, including a powerful header, but his acrobatic overhead kick stole the spotlight and secured a crucial point for Le Havre.

André Ayew… are you kidding me?! 🚲🇬🇭🥵 pic.twitter.com/2ahPcHzSMU — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) January 28, 2024

Competing against other talented players like Camara, Doumbia, Gouiri, Savanier, and Teuma, Ayew faces tough competition for the award.

However, his significant contributions to Le Havre’s campaign this season cannot be overlooked.

With six goals in all competitions, including five in the league, Ayew is not only the joint-top scorer for his team but also the leading Ghanaian scorer in Ligue 1 this season.

Le Havre currently sits 15th in the league table with 32 points from 33 games. Their next fixture will be against Marseille on May 19th at the Stade Oceane.

Ayew, who joined Le Havre as a free agent in November 2023, has made a remarkable impact since his arrival.