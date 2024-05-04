Andre Ayew continued his goal-scoring prowess as Le Havre secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Strasbourg on Saturday.

The Ghana international played the full 90 minutes of the match, contributing to Le Havre’s ascent to 13th place in the French Ligue 1 standings after the win.

Yassine Kechta netted his first two goals of the season, with Ayew adding the third later in the game.

Kechta, the Moroccan winger, opened the scoring for Le Havre after 24 minutes, giving his team the lead going into halftime.

After the break, Kechta doubled his tally, extending Le Havre’s lead.

Strasbourg managed to pull one back with four minutes left on the clock, but Le Havre’s two-goal cushion was restored in the 96th minute when Ayew found the net for the third time.

𝗟𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗲̀𝗺𝗲 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Il est pour André Ayew et IL FAIT DU BIEN !!!!!!! Il reste quelques secondes…#HACRCSA | 3⃣-1⃣ pic.twitter.com/O5tH7qBQJO — Havre Athletic Club ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) May 4, 2024

Ayew’s goal on Saturday marked his fifth in the French league this season, having appeared in 17 games since his return.

The 34-year-old is expected to lead the Black Stars in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.