Kumawood actress and TV personality, Benedicta Gafah, has deliberately kept a low profile in recent years, choosing to stay out of the spotlight until she has something substantial to offer.

In an interview, she revealed her decision to step away from the limelight.

She emphasized the importance of remaining relevant by only making appearances when there is something meaningful to contribute.

“I don’t think being loud all over the place with nothing to offer makes one remain really relevant. If I have a new movie to premiere, landed a new ambassadorial deal, or addressed an important issue, that is when I want to be heard,” Benedicta explained.

She expressed her intention to avoid unnecessary attention when not actively engaged in projects. “So if nothing of that nature is happening, I want to remain in my corner and mind my business till the right time,” she added.

The actress stressed that, constant visibility without impactful content can lead to unwanted scrutiny and gossip.

“In fact, it is deliberate to remain quiet and reflect on my life and think of the future. Sometimes, being everywhere and not offering anything gives people the chance to look into your private stuff. People are always curious to find out more about you, so if you are loud and exposed, you have nothing to hide,” she stated.

Although Benedicta is not currently appearing on screens, she hinted at involvement in other ventures that are financially rewarding. However, she chose not to disclose the specifics of these ventures.

Being a film producer, she also attributed her ability to stay out of trouble to her small circle of friends and her avoidance of environments where she might encounter trouble.

“I have managed to stay out of trouble because I have few friends and do not hang out at places where I would get into trouble,” she said.

