The Aboakyer Festival is a prominent cultural event celebrated yearly on the first Saturday of May by the people of Winneba, a town in Ghana’s Central Region.

This celebration is an important component of the local culture, rich in history and tradition.

The name Aboakyer means “hunting for game or animal” in the Fante dialect, which is spoken by the people of the region.

During the celebration, the two Asafo companies, Tuafo and Dantsifo, embarked on a hunting expedition. This trip takes place in a game reserve specifically created for this purpose. The goal of the hunting excursion is to capture a live bushbuck.

The festival today attracted thousands of visitors from all over Ghana and beyond to witness this rich culture of the people of Winneba.

The event also allowed the people of Winneba to demonstrate their culture and customs to the rest of Ghana and the world. Visitors to the festival were treated to traditional music dance, and costumes.

Check out some photos captured by Adomonline’s Joseph Odotei from the Aboakyer Festival.