Andre Ayew has expressed confidence in the current Black Stars squad.

Recent performance of the Black Stars has fallen short of expectations in major tournaments.

In the last two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competitions, the team exited at the group stage in pursuit of ending the country’s trophy drought.

Similarly, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they bowed out early at the group stage.

Nevertheless, Ayew, who is the current captain for the side, believes that emerging talents such as Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ibrahim Osman are starting to make significant contributions as the Black Stars aim to revive its former glories.

Reflecting on the team’s history, Ayew remarked, “We dominated for several years. I was part of this team with a golden generation. Then we had the generation of (Mubarak) Wakaso, (Asamoah) Gyan and John Mensah. Now there is a new generation coming” Ayew said when on Canal+.

Despite the high expectations placed on the current squad, Ayew remains hopeful for Ghana’s future in football.

“There is a lot of pressure. Despite this generation dominating, we still couldn’t win. So this creates more pressure and more demands, and the country expects more and more,” the Le Havre player admitted. Today, the players do not have the experience that the players I just mentioned have or had,” he added.

Ayew emphasized the difference in experience between the current players and past stalwarts but remains optimistic about the team’s potential.

Meanwhile, Black Stars is set to regroup in June for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.