The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun its limited voter registration across the country.

The exercise is eligible for those at the age of 18 years and above in every district.

In the Juaboso District, three applicants were disqualified by EC officer, Fatima Kantom for failing to provide enough evidence of their residence.

According to one of the applicants, Moses Ahoi, he is from Sefwi Wiawso but resides in Juaboso.

The EC officer asked him the location of the funeral grounds and how long he has been in the town, but he failed to answer those questions.

Subsequently, he was sacked from the registration centre.

Further investigation revealed that, Benjamin Asante and another resident were sacked from the registration centre on the same charges.

The decision by the EC was opposed by representatives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

