Four applicants have been barred from the Electoral Commission’s limited voter registration exercise in the Juaboso District due to insufficient evidence of residence.

The Electoral Commission officer overseeing the registration process, Mrs. Fatima Kantom, disqualified the applicants for their inability to provide satisfactory proof of residence.

One of the disqualified applicants, Moses Ahoi, claimed to hail from Sefwi Wiawso but currently resides in Juaboso.

During the verification process, Ahoi was unable to provide adequate responses to questions posed by the EC officer regarding the location of funeral grounds and the duration of his residency in the town.

Consequently, he was denied registration and asked to leave the registration center.

Subsequent investigations revealed that two other individuals, Benjamin Asante and another unnamed individual, were also disqualified on grounds of insufficient evidence of residence.

Adding to the disqualification count, another individual was also barred from registration, bringing the total number of disqualified applicants to four.

This latest individual said he moved to the town just two months ago.

These disqualifications have sparked contentious debates among the major political parties operating in the area.