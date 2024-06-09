The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asuogyaman Constituency, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, faces allegations of orchestrating an illegal voter transfer scheme in preparation for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Concerns have been raised by Assembly members from the Asuogyaman District Assembly regarding the integrity of the voter registration process in the constituency.

In a press conference, Zurak Abdul Hamid, Assembly Member for the Senchi electoral area, accused Mr Nyarko of busing individuals from neighboring constituencies, including North Tongu, South Dayi, Lower Manya Krobo, and Upper Manya Krobo, to transfer their votes to Asuogyaman.

Mr Hamid argued that these actions compromise the democratic rights of genuine residents and undermine the fairness of the electoral process.

“Our democratic system relies on fair and transparent elections, where every vote is a true reflection of the constituents’ will. The practice of transporting people to manipulate the voter register not only disrupts this balance but also raises serious ethical and legal questions,” Hamid stated.

In response to these allegations, Felix Bonney, the NDC Deputy Communication Officer for the Asuogyaman Constituency, strongly refuted the claims.

Mr Bonney alleged that it is, in fact, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that is engaged in such unethical practices and accused the NPP of wrongly attributing these actions to the NDC.