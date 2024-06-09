The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League’s Matchday 33 concluded with a series of compelling matches across the nine venues.

Real Tamale United faced a setback at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko on Saturday. This defeat on home turf sealed RTU’s fate, relegating them to the Division One League.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions showcased their prowess at the Accra Sports Stadium, clinching a 1-0 victory over Dreams FC, extending their impressive streak.

Sunday’s fixtures witnessed Karela United’s emphatic 4-2 win over already declared champions FC Samartex at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex. Aduana FC, on the other hand, settled for a 2-2 draw against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

In other matches, Bibiani Gold Stars triumphed over defending champions Medeama SC with a 2-0 victory at DUN’s Park, while Heart of Lions secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Legon Cities at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

Bofoakwa Tano faced a narrow 1-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea at the Sunyani Coronation Park, while Nations FC played out a 1-1 draw against Bechem United at home.

Wrapping up the weekend’s action, Hearts of Oak and city rivals Great Olympics battled to a goalless draw in a tense relegation showdown at home.

As the league standings stand, FC Samartex, Accra Lions, Aduana FC, and Berekum Chelsea occupy the top four spots, while Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United find themselves in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Real Tamale United 0-2 Asante Kotoko

Accra Lions 1-0 Dreams FC

Karela United 4-2 FC Samartex

Aduana FC 2-2 Nsoatreman FC

Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 Medeama SC

Heart of Lions 2-0 Legon Cities

Bofoakwa Tano 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Nations FC 1-1 Bechem United

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Great Olympics