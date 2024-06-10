Legendary Ghanaian boxer Ayitey Powers, along with his entourage, has embarked on a series of church visits ahead of his highly anticipated event on June 29, 2024.

Powers attended services at Alabaster International Ministry and Mount Zion Evangelistic Ministry to honor and thank God for the positive press and to seek blessings for the upcoming night.

These visits were part of Ayitey Powers’ preparation for his latest venture, “Power of the Fists,” an initiative aimed at advancing the careers of Ghanaian boxers by offering them support and opportunities to compete on the global stage.

The program, under Ayitey Powers Promotions, is set to officially launch on June 29 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The highlight of the launch will be a contest for the National Super Middleweight Belt, between Ernest Akushey, known as Bahubali, and Elvis Ahorgah, also known as Soldier Boxer.