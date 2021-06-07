Popular Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Power, is still at sea following the death of the popular man of God, Temitope Balogun Joshua, known popularly as TB Joshua.

“Someone [should] tell me it is not true; I can’t sleep!” he said while weeping in a video shared on social media.

The boxer who described the late televangelist as “second Jesus” said his death came as a shock to him.

“Prophet TB Joshua said I should come to Lagos and I now hear he is dead? What am I hearing; can someone tell me it’s not true,” he quizzed.

