Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill and Medikal, have been spotted in a video standing near a big tree with the latter hugging the actress warmly after a kiss.

They are again seen walking together with Medikal’s arms over Vivian Jill’s shoulders.

The video captures a scene contained in the yet-to-be-aired series, Coca Season, produced by popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

Though it is a movie, some people have reacted to Medikal kissing Vivian Jill.

Albert, for instance, said Fella Makafui must be crying:

Check it out: