Ghanaian celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui, have given some marriage lessons to their fans.

The two are one of the most followed celebrity couples in Africa. Actress Makafui has taken to social media to release a beautiful photo of herself and her husband, Medikal.

In the photo, she is captured wearing a brown dress.

She was also spotted with a nice hairstyle as she complements her looks holding a black handbag.

In the same photo, Medikal was also captured showing off his swag as he poses for the camera together with his wife.

The caption of the photo read: “Meet the FRIMPONGS.”

As expected, the photo has garnered some reactions from social media users.