An old video of media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah and Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey serving as bridesmaids, has popped up on social media.

This was at the wedding of media personality, Stacy Amoateng and husband, Quophi Okyeame some 16 years ago.

They were clad in blue and yellow themed kente open back dress with their hair tied up in a ponytail.

They were full of life and enjoyed the moment as they take to the dancefloor to display their dance skills and popped the champagne.

Mrs Amoateng took to her Instagram page to share the video in commemoration of their 16th wedding anniversary.

She penned a heartfelt message to appreciate God for how far He had brought them in their marriage life.

Watch the vide below: