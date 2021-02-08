Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has stunned social media users with a photo of her elder sister.

The broadcaster shared the photo to mark the birthday of her sister she identified as Esi Anamoah.

The photo saw her sister in flowery ash and black dress and a wet curls wig as she poses for the camera seated in a chair.

Miss Anamoah, posting the photo, described her sister as a cry baby.

She claimed she used to beat the latter to pulp when they were kids

“Happy birthday to my big sister, @esianamoah. I used to beat her to pulp when we were kids. Such a cry baby she was…and still is. Obe su sesiaaa,” she wrote.