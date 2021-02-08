Some 37 more Covid-19 cases have been recorded at the Akosombo International School, the Executive Director of National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA,) has disclosed.

Dr Hilda Ampadu told Emefa Apawu on The Probe on Sunday that: “It is encouraging to say that the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Regional Health Directorate and the Municipal Health Directorate in there are on top of issues.”

She added: “They are working very well with the school’s Covid Management Team and all those who have tested positive are being taken care of by GHS.”

On February 4, the Eastern Regional Director of GHS, Dr Winfred Ofosu, disclosed that 40 students in the School had tested positive.

She explained that out of a total of 500 samples that were taken from the school, 40 students have tested positive so far.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has revealed that the students, who tested positive for Covid-19 in the school, have been isolated for treatment.

The Authority, in a press release, said although those who tested positive for the virus are stable and without symptoms, they have still been admitted at the VRA Hospital for further management.

Meanwhile, lead inspector of NaSIA, John Kweku Aggrey, said a shift system will be rolled out in order to improve social distancing in classrooms as mass testing continues.

“So far they have done well as you can see all of them are in a noise mask properly won too. The sanitisers are there.

“The school authorities have told us from Monday they are going to start the shift system. And we have also advised them that the borders should not mix with the day learners,” he added.

Despite the concerns, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Prof Alex Doodo, has backed government’s decision to keep schools opened despite calls for a shut down.

The clinical pharmacist said other countries that have opened schools have said it is working for them than keeping the children home.