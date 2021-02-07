Ho Municipal recorded some 89 active cases followed by Hohoe with 71 active cases, denoting 15 out of the 18 districts having seen active cases.



Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Deputy Regional Director of Ghana Health Services, in-charge of Public Health, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the Region had recorded more than 160 new cases in three days.



He said the rise in COVID-19 cases in February alone in the Region was unprecedented since the disease struck the country in March last year.



He said though the basic schools were yet to record any case of COVID-19, it was observed that pupils, students and teachers in some institutions were not adhering to preventive protocols such as wearing of face or nose masks, keeping a social distance of two metres and washing of hands under running water with soap.



“The situation, if unchecked, can lead to disease outbreaks on various school campuses,” he said.



Dr Djokoto commended Ghana Education Service (GES) for the efforts that they had so far directed to the COVID-19 fight in the various campuses.



He stated that the Regional Health Directorate was working assiduously with the GES to further enhance the adherence of safety protocols in all schools.



He advised parents to instil a sense of responsibility in their wards and also provide them with the needed learning materials so that they refrain from having to share items with other pupils.



The Deputy Director warned that under no circumstances should “pupils put on or exchange face masks with one another.”



He called for the need for all stakeholders to come on board so that the current spate of increases in the cases of the virus was reversed.



In his estimation, the situation can only improve if everyone recognises that his/ her contribution is vital for success.