It is indeed a moment of double celebration for the family members of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, who has just clocked 43 on the same birth date as her daughter, Meraiah.



The actress clocked 43 on Sunday, February 7, and in the mood of celebration, she took to her page on Instagram with a beautiful photo to mark the special occasion.



Similarly, she also posted some beautiful photos of her daughter, Meraiah, who clocked the age of 21 on the same day.



The proud mother prayed for her daughter who she described as her ‘twinnie’.



In her words: “Happy birthday to my twinnie @miiimiii_e. 21! Wow … May the lines continue to fall for you in pleasant places my Elegant Miss world.”



Responding in the comment section, her daughter thanked her and wished both of them a happy birthday.



She wrote: “Thank you, mum? Happy birthday to us.”



Congratulatory messages have also poured in for the mother and daughter from fans, colleagues and other well-wishers.



