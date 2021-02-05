Mass testing of all students and workers of the Akosombo International School continue as forty-two students test positive for Coronavirus.

In an interview with JoyNews, Medical Director of the Volta River Authority Health Services, Dr Rebecca Acquaah-Arhin allayed fears of some parents who have been trooping to the school.

She says the infected students are asymptomatic and have been isolated.

Eric Mensah Bonsu Director, Human Resources says the final batch of testing will be done today.

They are hoping to test a total of 700 people made up of students and workers.