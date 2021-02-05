The driver of an ambulance with registration number GV 644-20 has been shot in the head after he was attacked by highway robbers at Somanya.

The ambulance, which belongs to the Yilo Krobo constituency, was said to be transporting a woman in labour from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 1:00 am Thursday, January 4, 2021, with the driver in a critical condition.

The driver is reported to have bumped into the robbers who started firing shots upon the sound of the siren and the light which they thought was the police.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Administrative Officer of the National Ambulance Service, Felix Owusu, confirmed the news in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

He said the robbers fired through the windscreen and the side mirror.

“Even after the shooting, they wanted to extort money from the EMT who was attending to the injured driver and the woman who only had GHS 15.00 on her leaving the driver to his fate.

“Information we have gathered so far suggests they were about eight men including a lady,” he narrated.

Mr Owusu indicated the injured driver is at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and is expected to undergo surgery.

The woman, who was left traumatised, was also taken through counselling and doing well now.

The case has been reported to the Adukurom police with investigations underway.