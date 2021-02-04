A 28-year-old woman, who has been identified as Jennifer Mier, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Atebubu in the Bono East Region.

According to some residents, the deceased threatened to kill herself after her mother’s support for her younger sister during an argument.

Treating it lightly, they did not pay much attention to it since that was not the first time she had made such a statement.

However, they had the shock of their life on Thursday morning when they woke up to find her body hanging on a tree.

The deceased’s brother-in-law in an interview with Adom News, said her siblings mostly described her as being useless after she travelled and came home with nothing.

‘’She tried to stab herself on Wednesday but I was around and I managed to take the knife from her. Her husband has gone to the village to bring foodstuff so I decided to check on her this morning, I knocked on her door but there was no response. I continued to search for her only to see her hanging on a tree,’’ he recounted.

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the police with investigations underway while the body has been sent to the morgue.

She left behind a husband and a child.