The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced preparations are underway for the release of Senior High School (SHS) placement for 2020/21 academic year.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Ampofo Twum.

The outfit, in the statement, also assured parents, guardians, candidates and the general public that the process will be smooth and merit-based.

Meanwhile, it has cautioned against fake news portals and has urged the public to follow their various social media handles for updates.

Read the full statement below: