Medeama SC will play their home matches behind closed doors after breaching the Covid-19 protocols following their 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak on Thursday.

After the game at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] issued a statement that the club will appear before the Disciplinary Committee at its next sitting for breaching the Covid-19 protocols.

Until the Disciplinary Committee determines their case, Medeama are required to play all their home matches behind closed doors.

As such only 10 Management Members of Medeama SC will be allowed at the stadium and 10 Management Members for Away clubs during matches at Tarkwa Akoon Park.

Below are the immediate actions taken by the GFA after Medeama’s breach of the Covid 19 protocols:

1. The GFA condemns, without any reservations, the violations of the GFA Matchday Protocols – Lack of Social Distancing, Number of Spectators etc – that took place at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa.

2. That Medeama SC, the home club, is immediately referred to the Disciplinary Committee concerning the breaches of the provisions of the approved GFA Matchday Protocols. The Disciplinary Committee has been tasked to sit on this matter expeditiously.

3. That until the case is fully determined, Medeama SC shall play their Home matches behind Closed Doors at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa.

4. That in playing behind Closed Doors at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa, only 10 Management Members of Medeama SC will be allowed at the stadium and 10 Management Members for Away clubs. Only 10 media persons shall be allowed (to be accredited by the GFA).No other person in attendance.

5. That further actions may be taken should there be any further violations of the GFA Matchday Protocols.

6. That all other clubs are to take note and comply strictly with the GFA Matchday Protocols.

Medeama becomes the second club to be handed a stadium ban after Accra Hearts of Oak for similar reasons.