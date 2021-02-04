Two people have been confirmed dead and another in coma after inhaling carbon monoxide emanated from generator fumes in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased persons, Amina Adams alias Maame Esi, 17, and Prince Sackey Jnr, 15, were both workers at an electrical shop at Asankrangwa in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality, where the accident happened.

One Richard Kudozia, 25, a brother to the owner of the shop is currently in coma at Fr Thomas Allan Rooney Memorial Hospital (FTARMH).

According to the Asankrangwa Divisional Crime Officer, Supt Henry Agbeve, investigation has proved that they inhaled the fumes from the generator that had been placed in the corridor of their room due to power instability.

He said the room had its windows and doors closed, a major suspected cause of their asphyxiation.

Supt Agbeve further stated there was no foul play in the deaths following postmortem results signed by the Medical Officer and acting Clinical Coordinator at FTARMH, Dr Sabina Ansah Donkor.

The bodies have since been released to the families for private burial.