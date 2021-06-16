Four middle-aged men have died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victims include Emeka Uti, Ubulu Uku, Aniocha South LGA of Delta State.



According to reports, two of them had initially entered the empty well to clean it up. However, they were said to have later lowered a power generating set into the well at some point.

Having been trapped in the well, the generator is said to have been faulty and its fume eventually suffocated them.



In an attempt to rescue the duo, the two other men, who also entered the well, died in the process after getting stuck.

Their bodies were discovered by residents who raised concerns about the source of the thick smoke which covered the atmosphere.

Their remains have since been retrieved and deposited at a nearby morgue.