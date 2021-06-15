The president of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, fainted on Sunday during the country’s televised official annual ceremony for the National Defence Forces Day – which was immediately interrupted following the incident.

The 64-year-old head of state, who is running for re-election in August, suffers from the rare disease achalasia.

The condition affects the oesophagus and causes hypoglycaemic attacks.

President Lungu had previously taken ill and hospitalised in 2015.

Sunday afternoon apparently saw President Lungu experience a sudden dizzy spell.

Nevertheless, Zambia’s leader has since recovered and continues to perform his duties — as per the official statement issued by the presidency.

President Lungu first took office in 2015 and maintained his powerful position in a disputed election the year after.

His official bid to partake in this year’s presidential race has been met with controversy.