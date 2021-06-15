“We had never crossed paths before but my wife at age 16 had already told her mum he wanted to marry me in the future so this journey is more like a dream come true.”

These were the words of Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, as he opens up on his 12-year-old marriage to his wife Annica.

The proud husband and father of two said their journey began after an unexpected meeting at Kumasi-based Luv FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited.

According to him, he had gone for an interview at the station at a time his wife, who was also a fresh graduate from law school, was in search of a firm for her national service.

“It was really a love at first sight situation because immediately I set eyes on her, I knew she was the one and went straight ahead to tell her how I feel about her but she didn’t resist being friends for starters.

“She even waited for me to finish the interview, went to drop her at home and even introduced me to her father because she said that was the first time a man had brought her home,” he narrated on M’ahy3ase3 show with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Amid laughter, he said the wife in the course of their conversation revealed she had already taken his number from a colleague with plans of inviting him to come and perform at her sister’s wedding.

“I don’t know if it was just a bait to get to me or what but for someone I had never met to tell me she had wanted my performance at a sister’s wedding, that was a big deal but we both felt the connection between us and now find ourselves here,” he acknowledged.

When asked about plans to increase the size of his nuclear family, the rapper revealed his wife has decided not to give birth again after working tirelessly to regain her shape, a decision he said he supports and respects.