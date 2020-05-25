Sensational Ghanaian musician, Kwame Nsia Apau, known in showbiz as Okyeame Kwame, has revealed he would have married TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, if he had not met his wife.

Okyeame Kwame said this after taking his share of point-blank questions from the affable show host.

He explained that he would have settled for Delay because, he finds everything he wants in a woman in her.

READ ALSO:

I don’t want Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s money – Okyeame Kwame

I’m ready to father more children but my wife says she’s not ready – Okyeame Kwame

“You are a very hardworking woman. You know I like women who are industrious. You are beautiful, you have a nice figure. In fact, I like women who are indefatigable,” Okyeame Kwame explained.

Watch video: