Rapper, Okyeame Kwame, says although he’s ready to add one child to his two children, his wife says she is not ready.

The Rapper, who has been relevant all these years, made this known when he was having a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram.

He said when he was asked whether he will give birth to additional children that: “I wanted to, but my wife isn’t ready yet.”

Okyeame Kwame currently has two children, a boy and a girl called Sir Bota and Sante respectively with his wife, Anica.

These kids became the talk of the town when their parents exposed them to the world of show business when they recorded a song together.

