A woman called on her boyfriend in her hour of need and the requirement was a data bundle.

Perhaps he didn’t like the request, maybe it was her tone, but he chose not to mince his words in his response.

He responded: “I don’t want you to ask me for data next time. I feel disrespected. This is first time a woman asks me for data in five years. I’m not your schoolmate kind of boyfriend.”

A screenshot of their conversation somehow found its way on social media after a user shared it via Twitter on Monday.

The tweet invoked a strong response, with many criticising the man for his forthright reaction.