Ghanaian actress and screen goddess, Jackie Appiah has given a savage treatment to her ex-boyfriend who disturbed her at night with a phone call.

In a TikTok video the award-winning actress shared on her Instagram page, the ex-boyfriend was lamenting that he couldn’t sleep because of her.

Responding to her ex, Jackie Appiah referred him to a Bible verse that read ‘There is no sleep for the wicked’.

Immediately, her ex read the verse, Jackie Appiah, who didn’t want to give her ex a second chance rudely hanged up.

Watch the video: