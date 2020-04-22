Former United Kingdom High Commissioner, Jon Benjamin, has replied a fan who appealed to him to beg Ghanaian actor John Dumelo for money.

The actor cum politician has been giving out money to his fans on social media.

This got a lot of people dropping their contact numbers to receive cash in their wallets.

MORE STORIES

John Dumelo: Covid-19 Virtual Concert pointless, totally needless

Jon Benjamin drags Dumelo into Ken Agyapong, Obinim ‘beef’

Picture: The John Dumelo covid-19 donation that is causing heat on twitter

However, one fan, who has still not received his cash, sort to find out from his (Dumelo) best friend, Mr Benjamin and asked him to tell Mr Dumelo to send him some money.

But Mr Benjamin, in reply said, Mr Dumelo is a big man and he won’t be the person to decide for him.

The diplomat posted I don’t tell @johndumelo1 to do anything – he’s a big boy and can make his own decisions.

Check out his post below: