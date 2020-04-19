National Democratic Congress’ aspiring parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West-Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, is in the news again for one of his donations amid the coronavirus lockdown.

This time, the quantity of the items donated appears to have touched some constituents who hailed him for the kind gesture.

Others, however, were of the opinion that he will not do that if he wins the election.

The award winning actor shared a photo of the items on twitter and said: “The lockdown has been tough. The less privileged in Ayawaso West don’t know when and where their next meal will come from. Failing them is failing God. What I have is what I share for us all. I’m trying hard but things will be ok. The sun will soon shine on us.”

The lockdown has been tough. The less privileged in Ayawaso West don’t know when and where their next meal will come from. Failing them is failing God. What I have is what I share for us all. I’m trying hard but things will be ok. The sun will soon shine on us. #ThisTooShallPass pic.twitter.com/Ynkb2YA03J — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) April 18, 2020

Some of the residents, such as Benjamin, praised him for the support.

I have lived in the ayawaso constituency for almost 15 years, and never gave you a chance when you decided to contest for the Parliamentary seat, cos ayawaso is predominantly an NPP area but your good work has really change the opinion polls. Wish u good luck. — The Best (@Benjamin_opp) April 18, 2020

Big Bro. am highly impressed by the good works u've been doing. I pray for good health & the fear of God in all ur endeavor. Ayekoo…! — eticitcollege (@eticitcollege) April 18, 2020

@johndumelo1 you are the leader we have been praying for. Thanks for showing us true leadership — 5th_Vill.ager (@Lilps95) April 18, 2020