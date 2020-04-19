Nigerian singer, Simi, and her husband Adekunle Gold are expecting their first child as captured in a new music video for Simi’s latest song ‘Duduke’.

The new song, ‘Duduke’, is believed to be a song dedicated to the unborn child as part of the lines read “I cannot wait to see you, you are the treasure I have been waiting for.

“I am waiting for the day I finally get to kiss you.”

The Adasa Cookley directed video featured a heavily pregnant Simi at the beach as she sings sweetly about her love for the little one.

The singer celebrated her 32nd birthday today, April 19, 2020.

Watch the video below: