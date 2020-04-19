Tongue-twisting champion, Patapaa Amisty, has shared with his fans his rap skills in the wake of rap feud between Sarkodie and Asem, and others.

The popular highlife artiste, who gained prominence in tongue-twisting with his ‘skopatumana’ rap, was seen in the video with an assist as he delivers his free style he wants Sarkodie to listen to.

In the video he shared on twitter, he said: “Just a Freestyle, A message to your favourite Rapper. Any challenger ??? Agor) nkoaaa #StayHome and Happy Yourself #Pa2PaSojas.”

Watch video below: