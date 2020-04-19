The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is recalling all batches of COA FS Food Supplement manufactured by COA Herbal Centre in Cape Coast and registered with the outfit.

According to the FDA, this is as a result of a laboratory analysis on samples picked from the market and the manufacturing facility at Wusorkrom near Cape Coast which showed excessive microbial, mold and yeast contamination.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Delese Darko, it cautioned the contamination poses serious health risks to consumers.

It added the contamination can cause diarrhea, abdominal pains, nausea and vomiting.

It is, therefore, calling on all in possession of the product to return them as manufacturers have also been directed to call off the products.