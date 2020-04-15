The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), is urging the public to patronise only hand sanitisers approved by the Authority.

Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Mrs Delese Darko, has presented a list of registered sanitisers to prevent the public from patronising unregistered and substandard ones.



The approved hand sanitisers include AFRICAHAND SANITIZER (Ethanol 70%), 2BD HAND SANITIZER (Ethanol 80%), 360 GERMI KLEAN HAND SANITIZER (70% Isopropyl Alcohol), 360 NATURALS HAND SANITIZER GEL (70% Isopropyl Alcohol) and AABL HAND SANITIZER GEL (Ethanol 70%).



The reason for this, the statement said, is to promote the use of effective hand sanitisers help curb the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.



Below is the full list:






