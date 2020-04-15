Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has shared a video with his fans on social media where he is seen enjoying lunch in his swimming pool.

In the video, the Shatta Movement boss, had three seats around a table at the shallow part of the pool as his chef served him with his food.

This comes up a day after the dancehall musician took to social media to brag about having money than most of the musicians in Ghana.

MORE:

According to him, he comes from a rich family but decided to be a street champion to become who he is, hence he hates comparison.