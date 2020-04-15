Actress Fella Makafui is not raising the white flag in her feud with Sister Derby and her latest post on Twitter sums it up.

She is yet to release another song after facing backlash when she dropped her maiden song to kickstart her music career.

Critics lambasted her for throwing weaker shots at Sister Derby after the latter, the ex-girlfriend of Fella Makafui’s husband, dragged her in her Sweet Ex song.

MORE:

Taking to Twitter, she said:

My Second Single ‘NO SIZE’ drops with visuals at 6:pm Exactly Today #PiloloRecordz #NoSize