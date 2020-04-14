A photo has emerged of renowned night time television host, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, without her trademark headgear.

The very rare photo has thrown social media into a frenzy as it is probably the first time people are seeing her in such a state.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi is a renowned actress, media personality, philanthropist and life coach is known for her unique identity.

Uniquely identified by her unusual headgear, you hardly spot the celebrated radio presenter without her unique identity.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, also known professionally as Dr. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, has worked with the Multimedia Group’s subsidiary Adom 106.3 FM for years.

Akumaa is known for her fascinating-yet-stimulating ways of saying thank you in the local Akan dilect – “Medaase”.

Her exceptional ways of wearing her headgear also comes off as a distinct Akumaa brand.