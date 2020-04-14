Winner of the maiden edition of ‘Frytol Enriching Lives’ cooking competition, has distributed hot meals to the Child Healthcare Department at Korle Bu and residents in parts of the Accra lockdown areas.

Georgina Abbam Baidoo, as part of her Corporate Social Responsibility, has pledged to feed 500 Ghanaians amid the lockdown.

With the support of the organisers of the contest, Wilmar Africa, producers of Frytol, 400 packs of Jollof rice with chicken were given out on Monday with the remaining 100 to go on Tuesday.

The beneficiaries of Monday’s distribution also included the Ngleshie Amanfro Polyclinic with bags of rice and gallons of oil also given to the under-privileged around Pokuase A.M.E Zion school.

The donation was made possible through Wilmar Africa which provided bags of rice, oil and Frytol Shrimp Tablets.

Friends and family also contributed in the purchase of water and fruit juices.