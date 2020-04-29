A Nigerian businesswoman named Judith Omonua, has reportedly died from heart problems after a surgery which was to be done on her was delayed due to the lockdown order.

Read the narration below:

A lot of people have been asking what happened to Gbunu, I’ll explain… She battled with a heart condition which led to heart failure for three years.

She fought and she was positive that she could beat the condition. It only got worse and she was confined to a wheelchair.

ALSO READ:

She was constantly in pains from the numerous drips and injections and often times she had to be put on oxygen because she couldn’t breathe on her own.

She was given hope when we were told that she could get an implant (heart peace maker surgery) done to ease the strain on her heart but that had to be after the lockdown.

The end of the lockdown never came for Gbunu. Gbunu started to hint of how tired she was of the constant pain.

Read the full post below: