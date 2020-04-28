Residents in Pabi, a farming community near Asamankese in the West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region are living in fear after a 34-year-old woman tested positive for Coronavirus.

The woman who has no travel history is reported to have housed three family members who fled from lockdown areas some few weeks ago.

This was after the Mother-of-two on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, visited a CHPs compound in the community after she suddenly fell sick.

She was referred to Asamankese Government Hospital where her sample was taken to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research but was later discharged.

The result of the test which returned positive was released on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Health Officials at the West Akyem Municipal Health Directorate through the Assembly Member for Pabi Electoral Area, Gyampo Daniel, located the patient to hand over the result.

The patient has since been asked to self-quarantine in the house as Health officials prepare an Isolation centre to admit her.

Meanwhile, samples of about 10 persons living in the house have been collected for testing with sensitisation on the safety protocols on-going in the community.

The Eastern Region has the third-highest confirmed cases of 57, after Greater Accra and Ashanti who have recorded 1,347 and 69, respectively, as of Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Fanteakwa North, Denkyembour, Akuapem North, Lower Manya Krobo, Nsawam, are known districts in the Eastern Region that have recorded confirmed cases in the Eastern Region as the national cases stands 1,550 with 155 recoveries and 11 deaths.