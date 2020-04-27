A woman ran to a police station in Lagos for help after showing symptoms of coronavirus following failed attempts to reach the National Centre for Disease Control.

The Nation reports that the woman had tried to reach the COVID-19 toll-free lines since she started developing symptoms without success.

Legit.ng gathers that the woman stood outside the police station to announce that she was coronavirus positive.

A source said: “The woman said she walked down from her home to the station and that she was very mindful of avoiding contact with other people.

“As soon as she got to the station, she announced that she had COVID-19 and that people should stay away from her. She said she came to the station because she was frustrated from calling the NCDC and isolation centre without success.

“She then said her mind told her to come to the station so that the police can call the ambulance for her.”

After the drama, the Divisional Police Officer contacted the isolation centre and an ambulance was sent to the station to carry the suspected coronavirus patient.

The team that came to evacuate her decontaminated the areas she touched and sat.