The long-awaited 2020 edition of the 3Music Awards is set to come off on Saturday, May 2, organisers of the event, 3Music Networks, has said.

With Ghana’s public gathering ban still in force, the new date will see only a core team of production hands and performers staging the show to a global audience.

After having to postpone the date twice because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the team has finally settled on bringing the event to audiences, virtually via Joy Prime, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and partner web platforms.

Due to the ban on public gatherings, the 2020 edition of the 3Music Awards will see only a few artistes perform.

These include KiDi, Cina Soul, Kweku Smoke, Bosom P-Yung, Lord Paper, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Camidoh.

Hosting the event this year is actress and host of Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Naa Ashorkor and the host of Prime Morning on Joy Prime, Jay Foley.

Prior to setting this date, the Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Networks, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, disclosed that proceeds from the final week of voting will be donated to Ghana’s efforts at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.