A number of doctors in Ghana have been infected by the deadly Coronavirus, according to the Ashanti Divisional Chairperson of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo.



Ghana has so far recorded 1,550 cases with 11 deaths and 155 recoveries.



Dr Baidoo, who was speaking on Hello FM, disclosed that 13 doctors have so far been infected but did not give further details.



Meanwhile, he has advised Ghanaians who are ‘joking’ with the virus to stop because ‘it is real’.

Credit: Peacefmonline.com