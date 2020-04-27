Popular Nigerian vlogger, Toke Makinwa, has dared those threatening to release her nude photos, to do so.

The social media influencer dared the scammers on her Instagram account, @tokemakinwa, on Tuesday.

The radio personality and television host, accused some people of trying to use the situation of the country to blackmail others.

Toke Makinwa declared that she had no money to give the individuals behind the threat.

She wrote: “Is this really how low we’ve become? I understand that things are hard, I get that feeding off each other and scamming people will be on the rise but I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists/scammers.”

“I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images cos this is disappointing, this is not humanity, there is a pandemic killing people and there are also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness.”

She advised the scammers to stop sending their “bloody emails.”

The author added that she would not bow to any form of intimidation “not yesterday, not today, not ever.”