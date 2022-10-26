Celebrated actor, Raphael Niyi, has exposed a plot of a blackmailer threatening him with his nude videos.

The actor, who said he has no idea how the said person got possession of his video, said the blackmailer has been bugging him since three days ago.

The perpetrator is demanding for N800,000, after which he promised to delete everything. Failure to receive the money, he threatened to send the videos to Mr Niyi’s wife and pastor.

However, he revealed in a self-taken video that he has informed his wife of the development, and they have reached the agreement not to pay a dime to the blackmailer.

The father-of-two revealed he is not a person to succumb to threats and has ordered the person to go ahead and publish his nudes.

“He has been bombarding me with messages and requesting for money. In my line of work anything can happen; I do videos, I make calls and all that if by an act of commission and omission you happen to get my whatever and you now request money on it, I don’t think it will happen to me.”

Though he said he has the situation under control, the celebrated Nollywood thespian said he is by the video sending an alert to his fans not to be caught unaware when his videos are leaked.

He shared screenshots of his conversations with the blackmailer, whom he said has been texting him with multiple African numbers, as evidence of his claims.

Watch video below for more: