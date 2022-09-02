Popular singer, Daniel Benson, better known as BNXN, has opened up on his current relationship with Swedish lover who leaked his bedroom video.

The said lover shared footages of them together, some which captured the singer’s nudity, after he denied being intimate with her.

According to her, BNXN denied being responsible for her pregnancy, adding that his manager taunted she should be fortunate he shared a bed with her.

Out of anger, she called him out on social media and revealed some of the singer’s dirty secrets before leaking his nudes.

In a latest interview, BNXN revealed he has caused her arrest for consistent nuisance and indecent exposure.

He also revealed she made attempts to blackmail him, but he was not having any of that.

Asked how he had felt when he heard the news of the tape, BNXN stated that it all felt weird to him and he had suffered severe backlashes as a result of her action.

Watch video below: