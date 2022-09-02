The founder of the International God’s Way Church, Daniel Obinim, known as Angel Obinim, has once again performed one of his mid-blowing miracles, this time with his biological son, Obinim Jnr.

The teenager in the awe of members of his father’s church came under the anointing and started prophesying under the instruction of his father.

Angel Obinim’s instant transfer and handing over of his gift of miracles and prophecy to his teenage son has attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians with some doubting his credibility.

Young Obinim, in the viral video, was captured prophesying to a middle-aged man after his father prayed in tongues and commanded him to operate in the spiritual realm.

The showdown that took place in Obinim’s Tema branch witnessed his congregation cheering on his young son for his ability to see things in the spirit and also to speak in tongues.